Six women’s enduros to try in Canada in 2022
New events and returning classics for to try from May to SeptemberPhoto by: Liv
Enduro is a newer, and fast growing mountain biking race format. Mixing racing and big-day-out group ride feels, the enduro format is a great way to feed your competitive drive and have a fun day on the trails.
If you haven’t tried an enduro yet, here are six women’s only events to try in Canada this year. Why race a women’s only event? These are all competitive days, but organizers say they try to mix that competitive element with a more supportive race environment. They are also a great way to explore new trails in a welcoming environment with your friends and a great group of like-minded riders.
Six 2022 women’s enduro races in Canada
Spud Crusher – Pemberton, B.C. (May 28)
With a great name and great local trails, this early-season enduro is a great way to kick off your 2022 race season. Celebrate women’s racing and Canada’s most underrated potatoes with an awesome day on Pemberton, B.C.’s trails.
Liv Bombshell Enduro – Vernon, B.C. (July 23)
Presented by Liv Bicycles, the Liv Bombshell Women’s Enduro tours the best of the North Okanagan Trail Society’s work around Vernon, B.C. After a successful launch in 2019, Liv’s stoked to get this back on the ground for 2022.
Revelstoke Women’s Enduro – Revelstoke, B.C. ( T.B.A.)
Extend your season into September with the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro. Running since 2018, this event picks the best of Revy’s wealth of world-class trails to assemble a fun and challenging route.
Sunshine Coast Women’s Enduro, B.C. (July 8 and 30)
The SCWE takes a distinctive approach to the enduro format. Two race days, one beginner and one advanced, tackle two different courses for a big day of friendly competitive riding, mixed with a guided-locals-tour feel. Small groups, excellent Sunshine Coast trails and good vibes.
Nanaimo Women’s Enduro – Nanaimo, B.C. (May 28)
The first of two new women’s enduro events on Vancouver Island, Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club is ready to set out for its inaugural year. With trails just a short ride from the BC Ferries terminal, this is an excellent opportunity for mainlanders to mix with the locals for a tour of Nanaimo’s extensive and excellent trail network.
Coal Town Throwdown Women’s Enduro – Cumberland, B.C. (June 4)
The second Vancouver Island event making its debut this year, UROC is bringing a fun day of racing on Cumberland’s trails complete with a catered after-party for … recovery. And dancing. Race or ride the 25km full course or test the enduro waters with the 16km beginner and youth course.