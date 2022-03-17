Six women’s enduros to try in Canada in 2022

Enduro is a newer, and fast growing mountain biking race format. Mixing racing and big-day-out group ride feels, the enduro format is a great way to feed your competitive drive and have a fun day on the trails.

If you haven’t tried an enduro yet, here are six women’s only events to try in Canada this year. Why race a women’s only event? These are all competitive days, but organizers say they try to mix that competitive element with a more supportive race environment. They are also a great way to explore new trails in a welcoming environment with your friends and a great group of like-minded riders.

Six 2022 women’s enduro races in Canada

With a great name and great local trails, this early-season enduro is a great way to kick off your 2022 race season. Celebrate women’s racing and Canada’s most underrated potatoes with an awesome day on Pemberton, B.C.’s trails.

Presented by Liv Bicycles, the Liv Bombshell Women’s Enduro tours the best of the North Okanagan Trail Society’s work around Vernon, B.C. After a successful launch in 2019, Liv’s stoked to get this back on the ground for 2022.

Extend your season into September with the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro. Running since 2018, this event picks the best of Revy’s wealth of world-class trails to assemble a fun and challenging route.

Sunshine Coast Women’s Enduro, B.C. (July 8 and 30)

The SCWE takes a distinctive approach to the enduro format. Two race days, one beginner and one advanced, tackle two different courses for a big day of friendly competitive riding, mixed with a guided-locals-tour feel. Small groups, excellent Sunshine Coast trails and good vibes.

The first of two new women’s enduro events on Vancouver Island, Nanaimo Mountain Bike Club is ready to set out for its inaugural year. With trails just a short ride from the BC Ferries terminal, this is an excellent opportunity for mainlanders to mix with the locals for a tour of Nanaimo’s extensive and excellent trail network.

The second Vancouver Island event making its debut this year, UROC is bringing a fun day of racing on Cumberland’s trails complete with a catered after-party for … recovery. And dancing. Race or ride the 25km full course or test the enduro waters with the 16km beginner and youth course.