Six women’s enduros to try in Canada in 2020

Enduro is one of mountain biking’s newest race formats. It is also one of the fastest-growing, with new events popping up every year.

If you haven’t tried an enduro yet, here are six women’s only events to try in Canada this year. Why race a women’s only event? These are all competitive days, but organizers say they try to mix that competitive element with a more supportive race environment. Or, in the case of the popular Hot on Your Heels race in Squamish, B.C., a better party on the trails.

Hot on Your Heels has run since 2012 and frequently sells out shortly after registration opens. While the Squamish event may be the trend-setter, these female-focused enduros are growing in popularity fast. Some of the events listed below are new for 2020, while others have been around for a few years now.

Six women’s enduro races in Canada in 2020

Canada’s original women’s only enduro, and one heck of a party.

Possibly the best race name going in enduro, this early-season race takes advantage of Pemberton’s dry climate and extensive trail network. Celebrate women’s racing and Pemberton potatoes with an awesome day on the trails.

Juliana Enduro – BMAAXX events in Quebec. (Date TBA)

The only enduro on this list to take place outside of B.C. – so far – BMAAXX’s Juliana Enduro launched in 2019. The date isn’t set for 2020 yet, but keep an eye out for registration to open on this one.

Presented by Liv Bicycles, the Liv Bombshell Women’s Solstice Enduro is back for 2020. After a successful first year of racing in B.C.’s Okanagan in 2019, this event is back for more.

Tucked in a valley at the intersection of three major mountain ranges, Revelstoke, B.C. has a vast, and quickly growing, network of trails. Revelstoke Women’s Enduro has been running on a selection of the best singletrack around for several years now.

Getting set to launch into 2020, and modelled after the nearby Hot on Your Heels, this new event brings women’s only events to the Sunshine Coast.

More casual, more fun

These six aren’t the only women’s events in Canada. Many trail organizations host women’s only events as part of their weekly races, like the NSMBA Womxn’s Fiver’s, that mix competition with a more social format.