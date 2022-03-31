St. John’s Enduro Series is back with its 2022 calendar

St. John’s Enduro Series is returning for a fourth-straight year of gravity fed racing on Canada’s East Coast. The format will be a little different for 2022, with the introduction of a new event to diversify the calendar.

After starting in 2019, SJES was one of the few series’ in Canada to make racing happen in 2020. In 2021, the East Coast series actually expanded, despite difficulties ranging from the ongoing pandemic and a looming hurricane. Organizers are surely looking forward to a less complicated season in 2022.

The official SJES series will take place over two races in the East White Hills trail network. On July 17, the season kicks off with the first race of 2022. A second race in East White Hills takes place on Sept. 18.

The usual SJES stop in Corner Brook will now be a new event. The Long Range Enduro will take place August 14. Keep an eye on SJES’ website for more info on the Corner Brook event as well as for registration details for all three events.

There’s more news for 2022 than just the race calendar, though. An exciting new fly-by timing system, by Zone 4, will help make results easier for SJES organizers. Volkswagon St. John’s joins as a sponsor to make the party even bigger.