Justin Skinner shows off the best of Horseshoe Resort

B.C. may be known globally as a mountain bike mecca but there’s exceptional riding all across Canada. In Dust Yourself Off, Justin Skinner sets out to show off the best of Horseshoe Resort right in the heart of Ontario. That means pushing his own riding, as well.

It doesn’t always work out, sure. But what else are you going to do but Dust Yourself Off and try again?

Dust yourself Off w/ Justin Skinner

What’s Kamloops, B.C.’s We Are One say about its Ontario shredder?

Justin’s grit and determination shine through in Dust Yourself Off. Putting the We Are One Arrival to work at Horseshoe Resort in Barrie, Ontario.