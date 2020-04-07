Sound of Speed: The streets of Chile are a playground for Pedro Burns

Sound of Speed is one of our favourite ongoing web-series. The raw sound of riding, with no distracting soundtrack keeps the focus squarely on the rider. For Pedro Burn’s turn, Red Bull visits the Trek Factory Racing enduro rider at home in Valparaiso, Chile.

With riders around the world stuck indoors and needing a distraction, Rob Parkin lets this one run for a full 16 minutes. Burn’s shows off the best Chilean riding, from Valle Nevado in the Andes to the streets of Valparaiso.

High speed alpine drifting, clouds of moon dust in the forest, and wild urban riding. What more could you want in an edit?

Sound of Speed: Pedro Burns Hammering Through the Streets of Chile

From Red Bull:

Chilean MTB Enduro rider Pedro Burns had an instant love affair with cycling from an early age. After being given his first bike as a toddler, his talent was such that he removed the stabilisers at just three years of age. Looking at his manual skills now, looks like he’s been on that bike since!

Recently, Trek Factory Racing has taken his young talent to a global stage in the Enduro World Series and he has definitely arrived on the world bike scene in style. At just 22-years-old, surely Pedro Burns most successful years of mountain biking are still to come.

Created by: Rob Parkin