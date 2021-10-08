Speed, flow, and close racing at BCBR Day 5

The fifth day of BC Bike Race headed to another new trail network and another change in pace. After four days of long climbs and more technical descents, Campbell Mountain delivered shorter, punchier climbs – though still over 1,067m of elevation gain, on fast, smooth trails.

That meant close racing at the front, with the top four men again racing close together as they try to find a way to get separation from the unshakable Andrew L’Esperance. Instead, it was L’Esperance on the offensive. The Norco Factory Racer escaped on one of the days four punchy climbs to win Day 5 by 54 seconds. That extends his lead over Felix Burke (Rocky Mountain), who sits second overall, to 5:25 with one day of racing remaining. Carter Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz 7Mesh) is now 9:37 behind in third overall.

It was Geoff Kabush (Yeti Maxxis) finishing second on the day, though. Kabush edged past Burke and Nieuwesteeg to lead the trio across the line. Thursday’s racing puts Kabush into fourth overall, though he is still 15 minutes back of L’Esperance. The bulk of that time was lost on the opening stage in Naramata’s rocky Three Blind Mice network. 2021 BCBR heads back to the Mice for the week’s longest stage, a 46km epic with 1,350m of elevation gain and loss. That leaves plenty of ground for one more attempt to rattle L’Esperance, or one more victory lap for the Norco rider.

On the women’s side, Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) continues to be the solidify her lead. The Quebec rider has yet to finish off the podium’s top step in Penticton this week. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) is well-established in second place. Katelyn Button (Coast Physiotherapy) still lies third overall, but was challenged by KS Kenda’s Emma Maaranen on Thursday. Button held out for the win, but with Maaranen crossing the line just nine seconds back.

BCBR Devil’s Double

Another race within a race – or race across races, more accurately – is playing out in the BC Bike Race field. As BCBR works towards its sixth and final day four riders are approaching their 11th. Last week saw the veteran race organizers host their first gravel stage race, the BCBR Gravel Explorer. These four riders finished that, took a day off to catch their, then lined up for the six-day mountain bike event.

Cory Wallace (Kona Endurance Team) and Karsted Madsen (Clif) didn’t just race the Gravel Explorer, either. They finished first and second in the grueling gravel stage race. Both had mechanical misfortunes on Day 1 of BC Bike Race, but are still within the top-10 on GC. Wallace is 7th, trailed closely by Madsen in 8th. Truly impressive riding against a field on fresh legs.

Jon Bula (Bicicletta Team) and Hugh Oswald (The Cheifs Racing) are also approaching the end of this big double header. Bula leads the Men’s 80+ Team category with his race partner Taylor Little. Oswald is battling it out for positions in the Men’s 60+ Solo category.

Fast trails snake across the hillside. Carter Nieuwesteeg fights to hold his podium spot overall. Photo: Dave Silver BCBR's incredibly positive bike patrol on cowbell duty at Campbell Mountain. Photo: Dave Silver Winding lines trace across Campbell. Photo: Dave Silver Nathan Killam is riding consistently in the top-10, and was seventh Thursday. Photo: Dave Silver Views for days at BC Bike Race. Photo: Dave Silver Not everyone is in a rush to get to the finish line. Photo: Dave Silver The reward for a long day in the saddle. Photo: Dave Silver The women's podium. Photo: Dave Silver L'Esperance on the top of an equally casual men's podium. Photo: Dave Silver Plenty of hardware being handed out this week. Photo: Dave Silver

BC Bike Race heads into its final day on Friday.