Spike tires, snow and speed: Fabio Wibmer in ‘The Streif’Photo by: Philip Platzer
Snow, spiked tires and one of the world’s most intimidating downhill ski courses. What more do you need to make winter exciting?
Ok, so this isn’t how most people pass the winter months, but Fabio Wibmer isn’t “most” people. Canyon’s freerider staves off cabin fever by heading to Kitzbuehel, Austria to pre-run the skiing World Cup there.
A few course modifications, and some wild modifications to his retro-looking Spectral, and Wibmer is off to the races. Well, not techincal racing, but with the Austrian hitting a max speed of 107km/hr durng filming, he’s not exactly hanging around, either. That’s a ways off of Michael Walchhofer’s top speed record of 153kp/hr, recorded in 2006, but it’s still, well, way faster than we’d ever want to go on snow on two wheels!
Maybe Wibmer’s just preparing for the first UCI snowbike world championships, which are just over a month away.
Fabio Wibmer: The Streif
What’s Red Bull say about this madness?
Filmed just an hour from where he grew up, Wibmer combined mountain biking with skiing to conquer the Streif’s most iconic spots during a unique freestyle descent that saw him reach a maximum speed of 107km/h and land mulEple jumps including ones of 14m in height and 36m in length.
The edit switches between mind-blowing acEon and customary light-hearted fun as Wibmer takes on the formidable challenge in the only way he knows how