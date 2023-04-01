Spy shots: new lightweight inflatable tire inserts

If you’re curious about trying tire inserts but don’t want to mess around with the mess of tubeless tires and sealant, a new option might be available soon. Canadian Cycling Magazine has several reports of riders seeing what could be game-changing new prototype lightweight inflatable tire inserts.

Several riders were spotted trying out the system. A distinctive valve core that is attached to the main insert makes this system easily distinguishable from other tire insert options.

The design is said to be simple and easy enough to use that, with a bit of practice, almost any rider can install or remove it with just a set of tire levers, or even just bare hands.

What appears to be a malleable butyl design sits between the rim bed and the tire. It provides some sidewall support while still letting the tire conform to the road or tail surface. It also allows precise control over tire pressure, so riders can fine-tune traction.

Since the butyl inserts completely fill the area inside the tire, this system does not require any tubeless sealant to function properly. The inserts work with most rim designs and are widely compatible with any tire currently on the market.

These inflatable inserts won’t offer puncture-proof protection. But they are said to be easily reparable with small rubber patches, should they be damaged while riding. The repair process can be done road or trailside, though it does take a few minutes and a bit of fuss.

The inflatable inserts come in several size options for different wheel diameters and different tire widths. This includes options for road, gravel and mountain biking.

Early reports are that different models will be available for riders that want a lighter, more supple ride quality and for riders that are willing to accept a slight weight penalty for more protection. These change the thickness of the material used in the inflatable insert. A superlight version made of latex is also said to be in the works. All versions are significantly lighter and easier to install than current tire insert options on the market.

Unlike other tire inserts, which can run into hundreds of dollars for a set, this inflatable insert is expected to be quite affordable. Prices could be as low as five or 10 dollars per tire. At that price, it doesn’t matter if your cassette costs $800, right?