In’N’Out Burger slabs on an aMTB? Cole Bernier gets wild in Squamish with Rémy Métailler

Riding Squamish, B.C.’s famous In’N’Out Burger slab is hard at the best of times. Riding it on a three-wheeled adaptive mountain bike is a feat that I, quite honestly, would not have thought was possible.

Cole Bernier has a habit of redefining what’s possible on aMTBs, though. The Kelowna, B.C. racer was on the start line for the first aMTB DH at Dunbar Summer Series and he’s hit huge dirt jumps on his Bowhead Reach. Now, followed by Rémy Métailler, Bernier is sending Squamish slabs on the Reach.

Let’s get one thing straight. While In’N’Out Burger slabs look smooth and steep on camera, “GoPro effect” is definitely in play here. This is a steep trail and if you start sliding, there’s not much to stop you until you get to the trees at the bottom. Riding it on a bike is hard. Riding it strapped into an aMTB is a seriously committed move.

This is easily the coolest video you’ll watch all week.

Rémy Métailler: In’N’Out Burger slabs with Cole Bernier

What’s Métailler say about aMTB slab send? He mostly let’s Bernier’s riding do the talking

Cole and I have wanted to do another video for a couple years, and here we are! This time he wanted to ride down In N Out Burger! What an experience!