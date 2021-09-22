Stacking Stoke with Matt MacDuff

Canadian trail builder, freerider – and big loop pioneer – Matt MacDuff has built trails across Canada for himself and for the sport’s biggest stars. When SilverStar asked him to tear down the line he built for Brett Rheeder’s Beautiful Idiot feature, and replace it with something new, he jumped at the opportunity.

With shovels and excavators, MacDuff worked through the intense summer heat to create the new line.

“For this build, I was really inspired by Winter terrain park design. The number and severity of injuries in snow parks seems to be a lot lower than on some of the big air lines in bike parks, so I wanted to work that in; so people could actually go as big as they wanted, but still stay (relatively) safe.” says MacDuff.

You can watch MacDuff ride the results, a line called Huckleberry Hits, below.

Stacking Stoke – Matt MacDuff

MacDuff called his new line Huckleberry Hits. It satisfies his deep appetite for creative builds and riding progression.

The line came together over an epic set of ten 12-hour building sessions, most of which saw MacDuff digging on his own, unassisted. Huckleberry Hits opens the possibility for MacDuff to ride the line of his dreams. But it’s also accessible for those just building skills.

“I also added a “Go Pro” line, so buddies can ride down beside and film a run right next to them,” explains the builder. “It can also be used as a flow line for riders who are still getting used to the speed but aren’t ready for the size of these jumps.”

Directed by: Brody Jones

Cinematography by: Brody Jones & Kadison Pelletier

FPV: Kadison Pelletier

Photography: Ben Schleith

Edit: Brody Jones

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Special thanks: Mark Knight, Ben Byers, SilverStar Bike Park