Watch: Steve Vanderhoek’s sketchy crash on Squamish slabs

Steve Vanderhoek and Rémy Métailler are two of the most talented riders going, especially when it comes to the burly tech of the sea-to-sky region. But what happens when big lines don’t go exactly to plan?

The trails these two ride, and often build themselves, leave little room for error. Exposed, cliff-edge lines, technical gap jumps and steep lines down granite slabs are often no-fall-zone features.

And then, Steve Vanderhoek fell.

Watch Métailler’s latest video to find out what when wrong, and what happened next.

Rémy Métailler: Steve Vnderhoek had the Gnarliest Crash

From Métailler:

“I had never seen Steve crash before… I was very scared for him”