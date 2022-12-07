Strava’s Year in … Mountain Biking

Strava’s annual Year in Sport is here and there is more than usual for mountian biker’s to learn. Like othereyears, there isn’t a ton of info specifically about mountian bikers. The stats are still spread across all sports. But the trends pointed undeniably off-road if a few ways in 2022.

The increased attention to off-road data is, in part, because more humans in every sport are heading into the woods for their exercise. “Hiking’s popularity has tripled on Strava over the last three years, and 52 per cent of athletes uploaded trail activities on Strava in 2022,” the Year in Sport starts off saying. A good percentage of those trail activites are likely on two wheels, though Strava doesn’t say specifically how many.

Here’s what Strava’s 2022 Year in Sport does say about mountain biking.

Trail rides are longer with friends.

Riding with friends is usually more fun than riding solo, but it could also be better training. Strava’s stats suggest that “athletes in pairs went longer in both time and distance than when they were solo, and often longer still in a group of three or more.”

How much farther? Well, “globally, cyclists in particular went almost twisce as far in pairs ompared to solo efforts.”

So, if you’re looking to up your mileage for 2023, better phone a friend.

Off-road tends to be groups

Strava shows more than just that more riders are heading out on trails. When riders do hit dirt, they’re often not doing it alone. “Trail activities are 55 per cent more likely to be done in groups,” acording to Strava’s stats.

There’s more eMTB rides than ever (but Canada isn’t leading the charge)

“Mountain biking is surging,” says Strava, adding that electric mountain bikes are also on the rise. From there, the stats get foggy (Strava switches to the general “e-bike” after the intro), but there are still some trends.

“The share of cyclists on Strava with an e-bike ride increased 26 per cent this year,” Strava’s Year in Sport shows. The stats generally show that e-bike use is more popular the older riders get, though it’s not just the older crowd accepting a boost uphill. Boomers and Millenials are also going electric in increasing numbers.

Europe is leading the trend. Canada doesn’t even make the list.

Who is going electric? Well, mostly the Europeans. Of the 10 countries listed of e-bike growth, nine are in Europe. The U.S. also shows growth, though not as fast or as high-volume as its European counterparts. Canada? Doesn’t even make the graph. Whether that’s because e-biking isn’t growing as fast, or because Canucks prefer to push the pedals themselves, isn’t clear.

Cross training is good for you

Winter might be for base miles, but those miles don’t have to be on a bike. In fact, Strava’s stats suggest leaving the wheels at home every not and then might atually be the best way to get fitter.

“Athletes who upoaded two or more sport types in January not only had 75 per cent more active days compared to those who stick with just one activity, but their total active time was up by 62 per cent as well – indicating they didn’t split their time, but instsead carved out more.”

So, on top of all the physiological benefits of cross training (like better muscle balance and a decreased risk of repetitive use injuries), switching up activities could make you more active and more fit come spring.