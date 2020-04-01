T-Lab rolls out its first titanium mountain bike, the Phenom

Montreal’s T-Lab has been busy over the winter. The titanium specialists just rolled out the Phenom: the brand’s first mountain bike.

The Phenom is a titanium hardtail, but it is far from simple. A few key features make this bike stand out for more than just the frame material. “With the Phenom, we didn’t just want to put out a mountain bike, says Rob Rossi, Co-Founder of T-Lab. “We wanted to set a new standard when it comes to a titanium hardtail.” While known for its gravel bike, T-Lab’s mountain bike roots run deep, and it shows in the Phenom.

T-Lab’s titanium tubing does set the Phenom apart from most hardtail mountain bikes though. Using a proprietary cold worked method, the Montreal brand heavily shapes the tubes. The result is something that looks different than other frames. It also helps mix stiffness with a lightweight frame weight: a medium tips the scales at 1,800g.

Versa-T dropouts add flexibility to the Phenom. Developed and produced in-house by T-Lab, it allows the frame to adapt to your personal riding style. One frame can run 27.5″ or 29″ wheels, using the Versa-T’s different BB drop settings. You can also adjust chinstay length a full 27 mm, from 411 mm up to 438 mm. The proprietary dropouts also let you run the Phenom as a single speed.

T-Lab’s Phenom is, like all the brand’s bikes, made-to-order in Montreal. This allows a high degree of personalization, including the option of upgrading to custom geometry. Each frame comes with a lifetime guarantee.

T-Lab Phenom will be available for order April 2, 2020. Turn around on frame and complete bikes is between four and six weeks. A Phenom frameset retails for $4,300. Complete builds start at $4,950.

T-Lab was working away at fun launch video for the Phenom, which it planned to introduce at NAHBS 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions cut that short. What you see below was filmed back when getting rad outside was still a responsible option.

“We wanted to give a glimpse of where we’re coming from, along with the fun we have developing bikes,” said Rossi. “Obviously, we understand the context we’re all in right now and endorse the directive to ride safely in support of health care workers everywhere.”