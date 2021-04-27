Riding mountain bikes with Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins is best known for his decades-long role as drummer for the Foo Fighters (and, to Canadians, for Alanis Morissette). But the iconic rock musician has all kind of side projects. There’s his band, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail riders, and mountain biking.

Claudio Caluori, famous for his energetic World Cup downhill course previews, was in Laguna Beach recently and had a chance to hit the trails with Hawkins. After some hills, and were they ever long, Hawkins and the Swiss mountain bike commentator drop in for some Laguna Beach shredding.

So, what’s it like riding mountain bikes with Taylor Hawkins? Watch below and find out:

Claudio Caluori – Quick jam with Taylor Hawkins

What’s Claudio Caluori saying about his Vlog featured artist?

I knew this was going to happen sooner or later if I only stayed long enough Laguna Beach. And it did. One day before I flew out.

Now where are we going to take this? Who thinks we should do the same thing but replace our bikes with music instruments? I promise, I won’t sing. Maybe.