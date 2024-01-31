Tegan Cruz joins NS Bikes UR team for 2024

Tegan Cruz, one of the very fast group of Canadian juniors moving into elite this year, is joining a new team. The Pemberton, B.C. racer will line up with the storied NS Bikes UR Team for 2024.

Cruz is just going into his first year of elite World Cup racing but already has a long list of accomplishments to his name. He is the 2022 Canadian junior men’s downhill national champion, 2021 U17 national champion, landed a World Cup podium in 2022 behind Jackson Goldstone and, in an injury-plagued 2023 season, still finished second at Canadian Open DH during Crankworx on the new 1199 track.

The Pemberton racer joins George Brannigan and Kye A’Hearn on NS Bikes UR. The stories UR program has a long history on the World Cup circuit, including supporting the careers of iconic Australian racers Tracey and Mick Hannah.

To celebrate joining the UR program, Cruz headed south to Vancouver’s North Shore with his new NS Fuzz.

Tegan Cruz joins UR Team and shreds the North Shore

What’s UR say about its newest signing?

We are really happy to welcome the young “Canadian Cowboy” Tegan Cruz to the UR Team. Tegan has shown speed during his junior years and we are ready to support him as he deserves for his first year elite in 2024.

Tegan just got his DH NS Bikes Fuzz built up and went straight to shoot this video on the North Shore and as you’ll see for his first ride on the new bike and he already feels at home.