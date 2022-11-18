The Flannel Crew drops official teaser for ‘The Nomad’

Tired of the mountain bike industry’s myopic focus on pro riders, curated images destined for social media and product placement that all feels a little too polished? Calgary’s The Flannel Crew are here with the answer and antidote to the glossy repetition of mountain biking’s mainstream. Meet The Nomad, the free ride outfit’s first feature-length film.

The mostly Calgary-based members of The Flannel Crew aren’t pros, though they obviously ride pretty hard. The lack of a contract and salary wasn’t going to stop them from making a movie about their own adventures across Canada and around North America. Because what could be more inspiring than a bunch of humans really stoked to ride their bikes?

Stop scrolling. Watch this trailer for The Nomad. Then get out riding this weekend (and stay tuned for the full feature in 2023).

The Nomad [Official Trailer]

What is The Flannel Crew saying about The Nomad ?

The Nomad presented by Knolly Bikes, Fox Racing and Wild Life Distillery follows the nomadic lifestyle of 8 riders proving you don’t have to be the best to just love it. Produced by Austen Tanney the film explores personal progression and the refusal to conform to the industry benchmarks of race results, hashtags, and followers to gauge success. If this film inspires just one person to take that trip, hit that drop, or buy that bike, then we have done our job!

A big shoutout to our friends at Psychlona and WoodridgeMTB for helping us turn the dial to 11 on this one.