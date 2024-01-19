The People’s Champ: Bienvenido Aguado Alba in ‘The Story So Far’

After his jaw-dropping canyon gap front flip at 2023 Red Bull Rampage, everyone knows Bienvenido Aguado Alba. But some might not know as much about the Spanish freerider’s background. In The Story So Far, long-time sponsor YT Industries digs into Aguado Alba’s background growing up in Barcelona.

From Barcelona dirt jumps to three awards at 2023 Rampage is one heck of a journey. Follow it all in The Story So Far.

Bienvenido Aguado Alba: The Story So Far

What’s YT saying?

After collecting the Best Trick, People’s Choice and McGazza Spirit awards during his breakthrough ride at Red Bull Rampage 2023, Bienvenido Aguado Alba takes time to lift the lid on his daily life in Barcelona, Spain. The Story So Far reveals Bienve’s upbringing and background starting at the dirt jump paradise La Poma, which kick off his 14-year partnership with YT Industries.