Thomas Estaque builds his dream track in “Segment”

Thomas Estaque wasn’t at Red Bull Rampage, but the French rider can dream. What does he dream of? Something like what he, with some help from a few builders, put together to ride for Segment.

The result is a dreamy track situated in Ariège, France. After filming this wildly stylish edit, Estaque even adjusted the track and made it open to the public. If you happen to be overseas with your bike, the precise GPS coordinates are listed down below the film.

Would you ride Commencal’s Segment track? Would you ride it as fast as Estaque?

Segment – Thomas Estaque

What’s Commencal say about Estaque?

If Thomas Estaque dreamed of a track, what would it look like?

A few weeks ago, dig crews worked the land in Utah to build the best possible line for their Rampage riders.

In Ariège, France, PEF along with Thomas Estaque and his crew have been shaping their own playground. Here’s their take on the perfect track, the COMMENCAL Segment!

Since filming, Thomas and the shape team have redeveloped the trail to make it accessible to the entire community. For those who wish to ride it, it starts at the following GPS coordinates: 42.915732, 1.114997

Rider: Thomas Estaque

Directed by: Leon Perrin

Film: Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Pierre Dupont

Edit: Leon Perrin

Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel

Colours: Alex Naureils

Infographist: Roxanne Loewert

Photography: JB Liautard

Diggers: PEF, Louis Reboul, Jérémy Berthier