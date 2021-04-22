Thomson shows off its first full mountain bike frame

Hardcore Thomson fans will now have the perfect frame to match their stem, seatpost and bars. The boutique American brand just announced it’s new, limited edition Hooch Hardtail mountain bike frame. And it’s made of titanium.

The Hooch, named after the trails in Chattaghoochee, in northern Georgia, is described as “a hardcore Ti ripper” by Thomson. As you would expect from the brand known for its ties to Aerospace parts manufacturing, there are no half measures. The frame is crafted from 3al 2.5v aircraft grade Titanium, welded in Taiwan. The frame is designed around a 150-mm fork, with internal routing, custom formed stays, Boost spacing make the Hooch ready for whatever you throw at it. To keep it snappy, the Ti hardtail rolls on 27.5″ wheels.

The Hooch can be ordered from Thomson with a full suite of the brands own components. Base models start with Thomson’s own Elite-series dropper post, stem, clamp and alloy bars. That will run you USD$3,295. From there, you can upgrade to a premium build kit of Thomson’s Masterpiece, Titanium and carbon fibre parts.

Thomson Hooch is available now in limited numbers, and three sizes from Small to Large, directly from Thomson or, if you’re in the U.S.A., through select stores.