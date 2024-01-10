Three new mid-range full face helmets

Whether you’re racing downhill or enduro, ripping park laps or just want more protection for your everyday riding, full face helmets are a bit step up in the safety department. They’re also not always very affordable. The top-end options can run close to, or even into the four-figure range.

But if you’re looking for increased protection without going all-out, there are a few mid-range options that provide most of the features of high-end helmets at half of the cost, or less. Here are three newer helmets offering more for less.

Bell Sanction 2 DLX MIPS

After rolling out the ultra-fancy Full 10, Bell brought several of that helmet’s features to the more reasonably-priced Sanction 2 DLX. That includes the comfortable Ionic+ padding and adjustable Flying Bridge visor. There’s also a MIPS Essential liner, an easy-to-use Fidlock buckle on the chin strap, plenty of venting and seven colour options in this fully DH certified helmet. Bell Sanction 2 DLX MIPS comes in four sizes (XS/S, M, L, XL) and has a claimed-weight of 1080 grams (medium). It starts at $260, a fraction of the Full 10 price.

Leatt Gravity 6.0 Carbon (V24)

With its M-Forge carbon fibre shell, Leatt’s new Gravity 6.0 Carbon definitely sits at the top end of mid-range. That puts it between the South African brand’s 4.0 and top-end 8.0 helmet. The new M-Forge carbon fibre, designed to be more flexible and less brittle than other shells, adds protection and sheds weight. While this helmet is ASTM DH certified, it weighs just 750g (+/- 50g). 22 vents add airflow while Leatt’s 360 Turbine technology helps prevent brain injury.

Other features include a DD-ring buckle, removable mouth piece to increase airflow if you’re pedalling more than shuttling and a breakaway, but not adjustable, visor.

Leatt offer’s the Gravity 6.0 Carbon in four sizes from S-XL for USD 380.00.

ABUS AirDrop MIPS

ABUS is new to full-face helmets, but the German brand has plenty of experience making lightweight lids for road and cross country riding. The AirDrop is, at 795g (small/med), very much aimed a the lightweight full face crowd. Enduro, eMTBers and occasional park laps will all benefit from the added protection with slimmed down padding. It’s generous venting keeps the AirDrop cool for those that want to pedal more than shuttle. Traditional DD-ring buckles keep the helmet secure while an adjustable visor adds flexibility (the AirDrop Junior takes this a step further with a velcro attached visor for easy replacement). ABUS offers the AirDrop MIPS for $435.

