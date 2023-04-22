Tom Isted breaks backflip record at Darkfest

Darkfest is back in South Africa and, with a rebuild on the absolutely massive set of jumps, breaking records. Tom Isted flipped his way into the world record books, laying down a stunning 120-foot dirt-to-dirt backflip.

The jump is the longest dirt-to-dirt jump on a mountain bike. It’s also the longest dirt-to-dirt backflip on a mountain bike.

You can watch the lead-up and POV of Isted’s long-range rotation below.

Tom Isted: Biggest Backflip Ever on a MTB

The previous records were both held by Cam Zink. The U.S. rider had the longest backflip at 110 feet. He also held the Guinness record for longest dirt-to-dirt jump on a mountain bike at 119ft. Zink shared his congratulations, and a little consternation, online. Some slight confusions and probably-unintentional typos seem to have led to some unfortunate shade falling over the incredible moment.

Isted’s accomplishment is, shade or no, a huge moment for mountain biking. But it isn’t the only big thing happening at Darkfest. More women, including Canada’s Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown joined the boys in South Africa, getting their first go at the cartoonishly outsized dirt jump line.