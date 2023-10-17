Tom Pidcock shares why he would pick mountain biking if forced to choose (and why he won’t quit road anytime soon)

Tom Pidcock is famous for his ability to claim huge victories in three different disciplines. He is a world champion in cyclocross and mountain bike cross country and has wins on some of road cycling’s most iconic stages, like Alp d’Huez at the Tour de France and Strade Bianche. But what would he choose, if he could only do one?

On the latest episode of Just Ride, a podcast hosted by Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson, Pidcock shares what he would race, if he had to choose, why he won’t be narrowing down and which discipline is the hardest to race.

Pidcock has, of course, been quite clear that he would like to continue doing whatever he likes and that what he likes currently includes all forms of racing. He’s also made the very solid argument, after winning mountain bike worlds, that he is doing quite well with that plan.

But, when posed the question of which he would do if he could only do one, Pidcock admitted dirt would likely win.

“Just based on what I enjoy? Mountain bike, probably,” Pidcock said adding “I don’t really watch road races. I don’t really watch ‘cross, to be honest. But I watch every mountain bike race and every downhill World Cup.”

In a conversation with the iconic downhill commentator and a former World Cup racer, Pidcock’s response definitely earned points with the podcast’s hosts. But the Brit’s been consistent in that kind of answer for several years.

In fact, Pidcock says the variety is crucial to his performance.

“My opinions changing on this,” Pidcock said to another question about specializing, adding that he used to consider honing in on a Tour de France result. “The thing is, when you get the best out of me is when I’m happy and I’m enjoying it.” Endless training camps focusing on a single result, it turns out, isn’t as fun as racing – and winning races – all year long.

Pidcock isn’t letting go of the Tour de France entirely. He shared that he doesn’t feel like he’s ready to win the Tour de France next year, he is still building the steps he thinks he needs to build toward that goal.

There are other reasons the Ineos star won’t ditch road racing any time soon, too. To find out what, you can listen to Pidcock’s full conversation with Warner and Jackson on Episode 9 of the Just Ride podcast.