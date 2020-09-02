Must See: Tom van Steenbergen is mind blowing in “Wild West”

Tom van Steenbergen has hit an entirely new level. The Canadain lands several world-first tricks in Wild West, his latest video part for adidas and Five Ten.

Wild West ranges from big, burly moves to insanely tech tricks. Between the mind-blowing moves, van Steenbergen throws down tricks that would be the highlight of any other video part, and with incredible style.

Van Steenbergen won “Best Trick” for his massive flat-drop backflip at 2018 Red Bull Rampage. Wild West, though, is a dramatic escalation of his riding.

“I put everything I had into this project, adidas 5.10 gave me the freedom to make the project I wanted to make and the time I needed to push my riding in the way I knew I could. I’ve put it all out there in Wild West and hope that it gets people excited to ride” – Tom Van Steenbergen”

Tom van Steenbergen: Wild West

Unfortunately, we’ll all have to wait until 2021 to watch van Steenbergen take these tricks to Rampage. Organizers of the Utah freeride festival announced today the competition is being put on hold until 2021.

