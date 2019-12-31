Top 10 GoPro clips of 2019

As the maker of tiny video cameras designed for action sports, the humans at GoPro see all kinds of amazing footage from different sports around the world. What moments stood out the most for them in mountain biking?

Take a look at GoPro’s Top 10 MTB clips of 2019. There’s a few Canadians on the list, including young Jackson Goldstone and Geoff Gulevich.

What moment stood out the most?

1. Crankworx in HyperSmooth with Jakub Vencil

2. Darkfest 2019

3. Red Bull Rampage with Brendan Fairclough

4. MTB in Indonesia with Vancouver’s Geoff Gulevich

5. Helmet POV from Puerto Vallarta Urban DH with Sam Pilgrim

6. Squamish, B.C.’s Jackson Goldstone

7. Stairsets with Sam Pilgrim

8. The Athertons (Rachel, Dan, Gee)

9. Taxco with GoPro Awards recipient Antoni Villoni

10. Pinkbike Best Line Contest winner Dylan Stark at El Toro