Tracey Hannah makes surprise retirement announcement

World Cup downhill racing is losing one of its biggest stars in 2021. Tracey Hannah, the celebrated Australian downhill racer, will not continue World Cup racing next year.

Hannah, the 2019 World Cup overall championship winner, posted her surprise announcement on Thursday.

“My ultimate goal in racing was to win a World Cup Overall,” Hannah’s message to fans reads. “I have done this and it is something I will never forget.”

Hannah cited her lengthy list of injuries and no longer being focused on the high level of commitment required to be competitive in downhill as reasons for her decision.

“I have battled fear, injury, disappointment, insecurity, and failure to get up, keep going and be competitive for the podium,” Hannah says. “I am not in a place to give entirely everything in me to this level of racing anymore. It is an extremely high-stress environment and I have high expectations and put pressure on myself at every single race to perform.”

Hannah’s long list of injuries include a broken femur, collarbone and internal injuries, then two more broken collarbones within 12 months.

While the Australian has certainly battled more than her fair share of injuries, she’s also had an incredible level of success. In her career, Hannah’s stood on 43 World Cup podiums. She’s won six world championships medals and one junior women’s downhill world championships title. Hannah also has numerous Crankworx wins and downhill series titles to her name.

Hannah will continue with the UR Team for a 10th season in 2021. Her part on the team will no longer include contesting World Cup races, though. Instead, she says, “we’re working on a new fun kind of schedule to showcase more riding.”

Hannah thanked Fabien Cousinie, the UR Team manager for his support through her career highs and lows, as well as the UR Team staff and riders.



You have one more chance to watch Tracey Hannah race a World Cup. She will close out her season, and career, at the Lousa World Cup in Portugal next week. The final World Cup of 2020 is scheduled to start Oct. 29.

Tracey Hannah’s full retirement announcement:

“After 9 years racing for the UR Team I have decided to stop racing World Cups in 2021. It is not a decision I have taken lightly. Fabien took me on with no expectations and zero pressure. During my first year on the team, I won the first round of the World Cup series in South Africa. At the 6th round I crashed hard and was seriously injured, I broke my femur, collarbone and had some internal injuries. Within the same 12 months, I would go on to break my collarbone 2 more times. Ever since the moment I had a pro ride I have never wanted and never have given less than the best I possibly can. I have battled fear, injury, disappointment, insecurity, and failure to get up, keep going and be competitive for the podium. I am not in a place to give entirely everything in me to this level of racing anymore. It is an extremely high-stress environment and I have high expectations and put pressure on myself at every single race to perform. To be one of the best in the world consistently takes meticulous weekly preparation that lasts over a span of sometimes, several off-seasons.

My ultimate goal in racing was to win a World Cup Overall Championship, I have done this and it is something I will never forget. I would have loved to win an elite World Title, every World Champs I have raced I gave the most I could give on that day, in that run, for that moment. My World Championship was Cairns 2017, even though I did my absolute best I didn’t take home the gold medal, but I felt the rainbow that day.

It has been an amazing 9 years racing World Cups with the team, we have been through extreme highs and lows, injuries and strengths, great times and the worst times, we’ve shed many tears and much champagne. I am so thankful to Fabien for giving me a chance 9 years ago and never giving up when I went through the worst injury of my career, bad results and emotional lows, he is the hardest worker I have ever met and has been the best team manager I could have asked for. Thanks to all the staff past and present for making our dreams possible. 2021 marks my 10th year with the UR Team, we’re working on a new fun kind of schedule to showcase more riding. Thank you everyone.”

Congratulations to Tracey Hannah on a stellar racing career. We look forward to seeing what comes next!