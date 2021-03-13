Trail dogs 2.0: Basics of puppy etiquette

Sharing the trail with your faithful canine buddy can be a great way to elevate your ride. But, while you and your pup are having a blast it is also important to be aware of how that impacts other trail users’ experience.

We got quite a bit of feedback when we posted our original article about how to train a trail dog. Once your pup is up to speed and ready to join you in the woods, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Trail dog etiquette

Not everyone loves your dog as much as you do

While many mountain bikers will love meeting your pup, some riders might not be as keen. Keep in mind that many mountain bikers are cautious, or even afraid of dogs. This could be because of a past run-in, or bad experience with dogs. While you may know your dog is friendly, there’s no way for another rider to know that as it is bounding up to them.

Everyone should feel safe on the trails. Always make sure you check with other riders before letting your dog say hi. That means having good recall and training before hitting the trails with strangers.

RELATED: How to train a trail dog

Dog’s can’t go everywhere

Several responses reminded us that dogs are not allowed in national parks. There could be restrictions in other parks as well. This is generally for the safety of your pup and the local wildlife, especially in parks. Dogs can chase or frighten wildlife. This is bad for the wildlife that the park was created to protect and, if you’re unlucky, this can lead to the animal attacking your pet. Not great for you, and not great for the wildlife, either. Respect restrictions on animals to keep our parks safe for all.

Clean up after your dog

This should go without saying. Please clean up after your dog! Especially if it poos on the trail, where other riders or hikers will hit it. But even if your dog does its business in the woods, cleaning up after it is important. Dog’s diets are very different than wild animals, and what they leave behind can be bad for the creatures that call the trails home.

Staying safe around other people’s dogs

Just like not dog’s aren’t allowed in every park, riders should be aware of when they are in an off-leash park. And be aware that dogs can end up off-leash in any park, even if it’s not allowed. While some dogs are extremely well trained, any dog can move unexpectedly. Keep yourself safe by riding cautiously around animals of all kinds!