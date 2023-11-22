Transforming Cascadia: beyond the trail

The infamous Trans Cascadia was always a little more than your average enduro race. The multi-day stage race set itself apart by diving deep into the remote wilderness of the Cascadia region. But going off the beaten path often involves some serious work making sure the trails are ready for racers.

In Transforming Cascadia, Shimano looks at how that trail work element eventually overtook the racing part of the event. And how that had impacts beyond the narrow world of bikes.

Transforming Cascadia

What’s Shimano say about Transforming Cascadia?

For nearly a decade, Trans Cascadia has been one of the most renowned multi-day enduro MTB experiences in the world. Known for its adventurous routes, legendary parties, and overall good times, the Trans Cascadia crew certainly knows how to put on a proper event.

In 2022, the Trans Cascadia team announced that no race would be held that year, but instead, they’d host four Work Parties to support the team’s advocacy work for backcountry trail reclamation and maintenance throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Transforming Cascadia takes a behind-the-scenes look at the final work party of the year and brings together a star-studded group of pro riders and local advocates as they work to clear trails and re-establish old race routes. Past Trans Cascadia participants like Thomas Vanderham, Matt Hunter, and Eliot Jackson share their journey as racers turned advocates, venturing deep into the woods of the Pacific Northwest.

Read more about Transforming Cascadia.