Transition welcomes Hannah Bergemann to the team

Whether it’s racing Enduro World Series events around the world, or sending huge freeride lines in Utah, Hannah Bergemann shreds.

Now, the Washington-based freerider/racer will be riding with (and working for) Transition Bikes.

Bergemann has worked her way up from local PNW races to take on the international elite of enduro at the EWS. Between races, she’s progressed into one of the top female freeriders on the planet.

In the Fall of 2019, Bergemann was one of an elite few to participate in Formation, the first all-women’s freeride event at the original Red Bull Rampage competition site.

All of that speed and skill is on display in her welcome video for Transition, as Bergemann casually sends big gaps and steep PNW slabs outside Bellingham, Washington.

With solid west coast winter vibes, Bergemann’s shredding, and a sweet soundtrack from Canada’s own A Tribe Called Red, this is one welcome video we can get behind.

Hannah Bergemann Welcome

From Transition:

“Over the last few years we have watched HB grow from a local shredder, to EWS athlete, to freeride sender. A true legend in the making. Her riding speaks for itself, but her humble attitude speaks far beyond any race result or huge send. You would be hard pressed to find anyone more modest that charges this hard. She is always smiling, and always stoked. We are pumped to not only have her aboard as an athlete, but also a part of the marketing team here at the Transition HQ!”

Song: A Tribe Called Red – “R.E.D. (feat. Yasiin Bey, Narcy, Black Bear)”