Tristan Lemire turned heads earlier this year when, despite being too young to race internationally, he was signed to the dominant Commencal Muc-Off downhill World Cup team.

Age doesn’t seem to matter now, with the World Cup season still on hold. Lemire remains focused on training for the 2021 season, when he will make his debut in the junior men’s category.

How is he preparing? In part, by riding near home, on the Sentiers du Moulin trails.

With how smooth Lemire looks at Sentiers now, it will be exciting to see him taking on the world next season!

Tristan Lemire New Ground at Sentiers du Moulin

“Commencal MUC-OFF’s newest recruit, Tristan Lemire, pushing the limits of the Sentiers du Moulin trails in Lac-Beauport, Quebec. He’s included Quebec’s favourite enduro destination as one of his training locations as he prepares for his debut world cup season in 2021.”

Director: Antoine Caron & Xavier Girard.

Director of Photography: Antoine Caron.

1st AC: Raphaël Desharnais.

2nd AC: Vincent Caron.

Photo: Andy Vathis.

BTS Photo: Thomas Patry & Pierre-Nicolas Lessard.