Troy Brosnan following Sam Hill is DH perfection

Sam Hill is finally making his return to World Cup downhill this season and fans of the iconic Australian racer could not be more excited. Troy Brosnan is clearly one of those fans, hooting and hollering as he follows Hill down the 2023 Australian national champs track.

Inside lines abound, of course. At just 56 seconds, Brosnan’s clip is a sweet hint at what fans can expect when the World Cup season kicks off in Leogang. Too bad we all have to wait until June for that.

Troy Brosnan: Sam Hill on a DH bike! Doing Sam Hill Things!