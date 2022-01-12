U.S. Pro XCT 2022 calendar shifts east

U.S.A. Cycling (USAC) released a 2022 Pro XCT calendar featuring new venues and a few returning classics. Notably absent are any of the traditional season openers in California. Neither Bonnelli or Vail Lake are on this year’s tour.

Instead, the series starts in Fayetteville, Ark. Three races at the Moosejaw US Pro Cup, all hosted by OZ Trails, run from April 20-24. Fayetteville, a town the Walton family is pushing as a cycling destination, is also the home of 2022 UCI cylcocross world championships this year.

Form Arkansas, the Pro XCT rolls into Utah for the SoHo Bike Fest, Wisconsin and Montana before wrapping up on July 9th at Beech Mountain in North Carolina.

The Pro XCT series, and especially the early season races, are traditionally an opportunity for Canadian cross country racers to earn UCI points before heading to Europe. This year, no Pro XCT events carry more than a C1 designation. That’s one below the HC designation, which earns athletes more points.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this year’s Pro XCT calendar. Riders will have the opportunity to race at returning venues, as well as a new stop in North Carolina. We had an exciting season last year with Keegan Swenson and Alexis Skarda winning the Elite categories and are looking forward to seeing what happens this season,” said Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling Director of National Events.

2022 USAC Pro XCT Calendar