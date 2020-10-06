U.S.’s Hannah Finchamp one of four to return positive COVID tests at World Cup
Leogang brings additional tests on top of UCI's regulations ahead of 2020 world championshipsPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
The U.S.’s Hannah Finchamp is one of three people to return a positive test for COVID following the World Cup doubleheader in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.
In response to the positive tests, organizers at 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships are adding additional screening measures to ensure this week’s event is as safe as possible.
I am devastated to find myself here, in this position, struggling to find the words to write this. On Saturday, I tested Positive for the Covid-19 virus. It still feels shocking and heartbreaking to say those words. I am currently in self-quarantine, isolating, following CDC guidelines, and working closely with the TEAM USA Doctor. • Physically I am only experiencing minimal symptoms and thankfully, so far, I find myself feeling relatively healthy. Emotionally, this is taking a huge toll. Since the Pandemic started in March, I have exercised an abundance of caution. I have self-quarantined at home, worn masks at all times in public, limited trips to the grocery store to every 2 weeks to limit exposure, and in fact, Clayton and I recently postponed our wedding an entire year out of an abundance of caution. Prior to flying to Europe I completed 3 Negative PCR Covid tests in staggered intervals to ensure that I would not be bringing anything with me. Once I arrived in Europe I also tested Negative for the virus. I could go on and on with the safety measures that have been in place, but what has happened has happened. • I did not line up for the World Cup on Sunday and I will not be joining the Team at the World Championships this weekend. I am crushed. The physical preparation and the logistical efforts put into this trip were enormous. My heart and soul were heavily invested in this process and I feel the pieces crumbling around me. Right now, the focus is on staying healthy and proceeding in a manner that is diligent, respectful, and guarantees the safety of everyone else. I will continue to quarantine. Currently, this hurdle seems a bit too tall, but I know that I will grow to match it. I will come out of this stronger in mind, body, and spirit. Of that I am sure. I am beyond grateful of those who have *virtually* come to my aid. My team @orangesealoffroadteam and @usacycling are working together to keep me safe.
Finchamp one of four isolating after Nove Mesto
According to a UCI statement, three positive tests were returned in Nove Mesto. A fourth person, also a member of the U.S. team in Czech Republic, is considered to be a close contact and is isolating.
Finchamp, who was missing from Sunday’s XCO#2, confirmed her positive test in a post on social media.
“I am devastated to find myself here, in this position, struggling to find the words to write this,” the Orange Seal Off Road Team cross country racer began, adding “Since the Pandemic started in March, I have exercised an abundance of caution.” These included mask wearing, limiting herself to bi-weekly grocery shops and even postponing her wedding for a year.
Finchamp returned three negative PCR COVID tests before travelling to Europe. Another test after arriving in Europe was also negative.
Finchamp is self-isolating in the Czech Republic. She shared that she is currently only suffering minor symptoms of COVID 19. While she is currently experiencing only relatively minor symptoms, the emotional weight of the diagnosis has hit harder.
“Physically I am only experiencing minimal symptoms and thankfully, so far, I find myself feeling relatively healthy. Emotionally, this is taking a huge toll,” Finchamp added.
The UCI’s press release also indicate two members of the Ukranian team in Nove Mesto, one athlete and one staff, tested positive for COVID. The UCI did not disclose the name of any individuals who tested positive. However, cycling’s governing body did confirm that all four are isolating. None will be travelling to Austria for world championships.
Leogang organizers tightening rules
In response to the UCI’s disclosure of the positive tests, organizers of world championships are insisting on additional screening measures. These will be in addition to the UCI’s requirement that all that all athletes and staff “must return a negative PCR test result, carried out 72 hours before entering the team bubble at the event.”
Additional tests have been scheduled. As with Nove Mesto, the event will take place without fans present.
Hopefully Finchamp those who tested postive in Nove Mesto will recover quickly, and hopefully Leogang can safely take place without further infections.