U.S.’s Hannah Finchamp one of four to return positive COVID tests at World Cup

The U.S.’s Hannah Finchamp is one of three people to return a positive test for COVID following the World Cup doubleheader in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

In response to the positive tests, organizers at 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships are adding additional screening measures to ensure this week’s event is as safe as possible.

Finchamp one of four isolating after Nove Mesto

According to a UCI statement, three positive tests were returned in Nove Mesto. A fourth person, also a member of the U.S. team in Czech Republic, is considered to be a close contact and is isolating.

Finchamp, who was missing from Sunday’s XCO#2, confirmed her positive test in a post on social media.

“I am devastated to find myself here, in this position, struggling to find the words to write this,” the Orange Seal Off Road Team cross country racer began, adding “Since the Pandemic started in March, I have exercised an abundance of caution.” These included mask wearing, limiting herself to bi-weekly grocery shops and even postponing her wedding for a year.

Finchamp returned three negative PCR COVID tests before travelling to Europe. Another test after arriving in Europe was also negative.

Finchamp is self-isolating in the Czech Republic. She shared that she is currently only suffering minor symptoms of COVID 19. While she is currently experiencing only relatively minor symptoms, the emotional weight of the diagnosis has hit harder.

“Physically I am only experiencing minimal symptoms and thankfully, so far, I find myself feeling relatively healthy. Emotionally, this is taking a huge toll,” Finchamp added.

The UCI’s press release also indicate two members of the Ukranian team in Nove Mesto, one athlete and one staff, tested positive for COVID. The UCI did not disclose the name of any individuals who tested positive. However, cycling’s governing body did confirm that all four are isolating. None will be travelling to Austria for world championships.

Leogang organizers tightening rules

In response to the UCI’s disclosure of the positive tests, organizers of world championships are insisting on additional screening measures. These will be in addition to the UCI’s requirement that all that all athletes and staff “must return a negative PCR test result, carried out 72 hours before entering the team bubble at the event.”

Additional tests have been scheduled. As with Nove Mesto, the event will take place without fans present.

Hopefully Finchamp those who tested postive in Nove Mesto will recover quickly, and hopefully Leogang can safely take place without further infections.