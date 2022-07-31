A trio of u23 Canucks top-10 at U.S.A. World Cup XCO

On a very wet, foggy and muddy day in West Virginia, three Canadians landed top-10 u23 finishes at the Snowshoe World Cup XCO.

Under-23 men

It was tight racing in the under-23 men’s race, with the top six all finising inside the same minute. Martin Vidaurre (Lexware) just barely held off U.S. racer Bjorn Riley (Trek|Vaude), denying the U.S.A. crowd another home-country champion in a sprint finish. Mathias Azzaro (BMC) rounds out the podium five seconds back in third.

Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team), fresh of his u23 national championships at Hardwood Ski and Bike, scored another top-10. The Vancouver Island racer placed sixth, 53 seconds back of Vidaurre.

Tyler Clark (CHC Armada) also had a big race, placing 14th. A big group of Canadians followed, taking advantage of the chance to race closer to home.

Under-23 women

In women’s race, Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) led the Canadian effort, placing seventh. Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) followed 28 seconds later for eighth.

Juliette Larose-Gingras crossed the line 13th, Roxane Vermette 14th, Emily Williams 17th and Jocelyn Stel 18th. Eva Poidevin in 21st founds out the Canadian effort.

THat race was won by Swiss rider Noëlle Buri (Bixis). Luisa Baubermann (Trek|Vaude) finished third. Madigan Munro (Trek Factory Racing) put the U.S. on the podium in third.

Results: 2022 World Cup XCO#7 – Snowshoe, W.Va

Under-23 women

1. BURI Noëlle (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACING) 1:02:26 2. DAUBERMANN Luisa (TREK | VAUDE) 1:03:09

+43 3. MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 1:04:04

+1:38 4. BUZSÁKI Virág (STRÜBY-BIXS TEAM) 1:04:41

+2:15 5. WIEDMANN Tamara (TREK | VAUDE) 1:05:34

+3:08 6. QUEIRÓS Raquel (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM) 1:05:59

+3:33 7. THEBERGE Marianne (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:06:18

+3:52 8. JOHNSTON Emilly (NORCO FACTORY TEAM) 1:06:46

+4:20 9. CORTINOVIS Sara (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 1:07:01

+4:35 10. BÖHM Kira 1:07:19

+4:53 11. LACKMAN Lauren 1:08:20

+5:54 12. ŠAFÁROVÁ Zuzana (ROUVY SPECIALIZED) 1:08:49

+6:23 13. LAROSE GINGRAS Juliette 1:09:04

+6:38 14. VERMETTE Roxane 1:09:34

+7:08 15. SALVINI MORGEN Giuliana (SENSE FACTORY RACING) 1:09:56

+7:30 16. FORNEY Sofia 1:10:15

+7:49 17. WILLIAMS Emily 1:10:35

+8:09 18. STEL Jocelyn 1:10:52

+8:26 19. GONZALEZ OBANDO Yarela 1:11:16

+8:50 20. KOBAYASHI Akari 1:11:18

+8:52 21. POIDEVIN Eva 1:11:52

+9:26 22. KAWAGUCHI Urara -1 23. NIELSON Sydney -1 24. HYSER Isabella -1 25. HIJAR MARIN Fatima Anahi -1

Under-23 men