Under-23 XCO: Carter Woods wraps up second overall in Val di Sole

Canada’s under-23 cross country racers lined up Sunday in Val di Sole for the final day of World Cup racing. Carter Woods led the men, securing himself second overall in the season standings, while Emilly Johnston put in the top u23 women’s result.

Under-23 Men

Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) landed another top-10 finish Sunday in the under-23 men’s cross country race. Woods finished seventh in Val di Sole, with the U.S.A.’s Bjorn Riley (Trek|Vaude) joining him in the top 10 in ninth. It wraps up another solid season for the Vancouver Island racer. Consistent results, including his third u23 World Cup win, puts Woods second overall in the series standings.

Cole Punchard (CHC Armada) added a 27th-place finish to his XCO season, with Noah Ramsay rounding out the Canadian effort in 57th.

Chile’s Martin Vidaurre wrapped up his stellar season with a win in Val di Sole. With eight wins in nine races, the Lexware MTB team racer already had the season title locked up. Woods was the only other rider to win a World Cup this season (Vidaurre also had a bad day at world champs, where Simone Avondetto won). David Campos (BH Templo) of Spain snuck into second ahead of Brazil’s Gustavo Xavier de Oliveira Pereira.

Under-23 Women

Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) led the Canadian effort in the women’s under-23 XCO. Also from Vancouver Island, Johnston placed 14th on Sunday in Val di Sole. That wraps up a top-10 overall finish for the Canadian, who finishes 2922 ranked seventh in the World Cup standings.

Roxane Vermette placed 23rd on Sunday in Italy, adding another solid result to her season. Juliette Larose Gingras followed in 43rd.

Line Burquier (Canyon Cllctv) won Sunday’s u23 XCO and the World Cup series overall. The French rider finished 44 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Ronja Blöchlinger. Noemie Garnier (Massi-Beaumes de Venise) put a second French racer on the podium, finishing third.

Results: 2022 World Cup #9 – Val di Sole, Italy

Under-23 Women XCO

1. BURQUIER Line (CANYON CLLCTV) 1:08:36 2. BLÖCHLINGER Ronja 1:09:20

+44 3. GARNIER Noemie (MASSI-BEAUMES DE VENISE) 1:10:05

+1:29 4. SPECIA Giada (WILIER – PIRELLI FACTORY TEAM XCO) 1:10:29

+1:53 5. BURI Noëlle (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACING) 1:10:55

+2:19 6. CORTINOVIS Sara (SANTA CRUZ FSA MTB PRO TEAM) 1:11:26

+2:50 7. PEDERSEN Sofie 1:11:50

+3:14 8. CUTHBERT Zoe 1:12:22

+3:46 9. BUZSÁKI Virág (STRÜBY-BIXS TEAM) 1:12:29

+3:53 10. DAUBERMANN Luisa (TREK | VAUDE) 1:12:42

+4:06 11. QUEIRÓS Raquel (MMR FACTORY RACING TEAM) 1:13:04

+4:28 12. ZÜGER Tina (STRÜBY-BIXS TEAM) 1:13:10

+4:34 13. CALUORI Ginia 1:13:21

+4:45 14. JOHNSTON Emilly (NORCO FACTORY TEAM) 1:13:42

+5:06 15. VAN THIEL Sina (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 1:14:02

+5:26 16. MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 1:14:02

+5:26 17. PLANKENSTEINER Noemi (TRINX FACTORY TEAM) 1:14:32

+5:56 18. MEDDE Isaure (CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC) 1:14:53

+6:17 19. SZCZECINSKA Matylda (KROSS ORLEN CYCLING TEAM) 1:15:09

+6:33 20. WIEDMANN Tamara (TREK | VAUDE) 1:15:35

+6:59 23. VERMETTE Roxane 1:16:39

+8:03 43. LAROSE GINGRAS Juliette 1:20:37

+12:01

Under-23 Men XCO