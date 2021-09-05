Holmgren and Woods race to top-10 World Cup finishes in u23 XCO

The final European round of 2021 World Cup racing wrapped up on Sunday in Lenzerheide with several strong Canadian results. Gunnar Holmgren and Carter Woods worked their way into the top-10 in the under-23 men’s race, while Roxane Vermette led a tightly spaced group of under-23 women.

Snowshoe, W.Va hosts the final two World Cup events of 2021 in a double-header weekend on Sept. 14-19.

Under-23 Men

In the under-23 men’s race, Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) and Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) were the top Canadian results in the under-23 men’s race. Holmgren, 9th, finished at the front of a small group containing Woods (10th), Mathis Guay (11th) and the U.S.A.’s Amos Riley (12th).

That group was 1:26 behind race winner, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann of Chile. Juri Zanotti and Joel Roth rounded out the u23 men’s podium.

Vincent Thiboutot (Pivot Cycles-OTE) was the next Canadian across the line, in 50th. Noah Ramsay followed in 61st. William Cote rounded out the Canadian efforts in 86th.

Under-23 Women

Roxane Vermette led the Canadian under-23 women, finishing 15th. Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) followed in 17th, Emilly Johnston 18th then Sidney McGill in 21st and Jocelyn Stel 22nd, rounding out a tightly clustered Canuck squad.

Austria’s Mona Mitterwallner (Trek-Vaude) put in a dominant performance, beating Caroline Bohe (Gost Factory Racing) by 1:47 to win the u23 women’s XCO in Lenzerheide.

U.S.A.’s Savilia Blunk placed third, 2:21 back, followed by Germany’s Leonie Daubermann and U.S.A.’s Gwendalyn Gibson (Norco Factory Team)

Results: 2021 World Cup XCO #5 – Lenzerheide, Switzerland (Sept. 5)

Under-23 Men

1. VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Martin (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 1:09:24 2. ZANOTTI Juri (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:09:40

+16 3. ROTH Joel (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:09:59

+35 4. AZZARO Mathis (ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC) 1:09:59

+35 5. ALDRIDGE Charlie 1:10:00

+36 6. LIST David 1:10:06

+42 7. WIEDMANN Luke (THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM) 1:10:44

+1:20 8. VITTONE Andreas Emanuele (KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM) 1:10:44

+1:20 9. HOLMGREN Gunnar (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:10:50

+1:26 10. WOODS Carter (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC) 1:10:51

+1:27 11. GUAY Mathis (VCA ANJOS ASTERION) 1:10:51

+1:27 12. AMOS Riley 1:10:51

+1:27 13. PUENTENER Fabio (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:11:07

+1:43 14. SCHAETTI Luca (BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN) 1:11:17

+1:53 15. ZALTSMAN Tomer (TEAMISGAV-SPECIALIZED) 1:11:20

+1:56 50. THIBOUTOT Vincent (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:16:57

+7:33 61. RAMSAY Noah 1:17:50

+8:26 86. COTE William 45:17

+10:55

Under-23 Women