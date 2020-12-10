US Pro XCT releases 2021 race calendar

Every year, Canada’s fastest cross country racers flock south to California chasing early season races. Today, USA Cycling announced its calendar for the 2021 Pro XCT tour.

The eight-stop cross country race series adds in several new stops for 2021 alongside old familiars. After starting at the classic Vail Lake venue, Pro XCT racing heads to the self-proclaimed “mountain bike capital of the world,” Fayetteville, Ark.

The most recognizable stop on the tour remains the Sea Otter Classic. The iconic Monterrey, Cali. venue is scheduled to host racing on May 20, 2021. Bonelli Park, a long time Pro XCT staple, is absent from this year’s calendar.

In normal times, this is where we’d get to catch our first glimpses of Catharine Pendrel, Emily Batty, Peter Disera and aspiring Canuck juniors toe the year’s first start lines. In fact, that’s where many Canadians were when the COVID first landed in North America, upending the racing schedule (and everything else). Much remains different. Pendrel is expecting her first child, with her timeline for returning to racing still unclear. Canadian’s that are racing still face travel restrictions to the U.S., as well.

Will we get to see Canadians at Sea Otter in 2021? Who knows. With the Olympics (probably) looming, racers around the world will be looking for opportunities to hone racecraft after months of training.

2021 U.S. Pro XCT calendar

US Cup Vail Lake – Temulca, Cali. (March 14)

Oz Trails Pro Cup – Fayetteville, Ark. (April 11)

Oz Trails Pro Cup – Fayetteville, Ark. (April 18)

SoHo Bike Fest and Junior Series – Midway, Utah (April 30-May1)

Englewood Open and Junior Series – Fall River, Wisc. (May 15)

Sea Otter Classic – Monterrey, Cali. (May 20)

Missoula and Junior XCO – Missoula, Mont. (June 11-13)

Telluride 100 Mountain Bike Race – Telluride, Colo. (July 31)