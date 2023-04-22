Vaea Verbeeck goes top-to-bottom on massive Darkfest line

Darkfest just wrapped up in South Africa and this year there was a solid fleet of women in the mix and hitting the absolutely massive dirt jump line. Canada’s Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown were among the women sending the freeride line.

Verbeeck started the week with some huge tuck no-handers:

The two-time Queen of Crankworx worker her way though each of the gigantic features, finally piecing together a full top-to-bottom run of the Darkfest course.

Just before Verbeeck, Robin Goomes was the first woman to hit the full Darkfest line, following Sam Reynolds.

Veronique Sandler also got in on the action, sending a massive ho-hand, no-footer on the huge Darkfest step-up.