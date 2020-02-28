From Vancouver Island to Tweed Valley with Forbidden Bike Co.

A Druid travels from the trails of Vancouver Island’s Comox Valley to Scotland’s Tweed Valley to meet Lewis Buchanan.

The Druid is, of course, Forbidden Bike Company’s high pivot trail bike. Lewis Buchanan, the company announced, will be its first sponsored rider to race the Enduro World Series.

If Buchanan hauling through Tweed’s trails at warp speed is any indication, the Druid’s spell is cast to grant great speed.

Forbidden Bike Co. is based in the small town of Cumberland, on Vancouver Island. Named after one of the local riding areas, the small independent bike brand is deeply rooted in the Canadian mountain bike experience.

The Druid is currently the brand’s only bike. It uses a distinctive high pivot suspension design, more commonly seen on downhill bikes. At 130 mm rear wheel travel, and recommended 150 mm front travel, it’s short compared to the long-travel race sleds typical of the Enduro World Series. Buchanan seems to have no trouble getting it up to race pace, though.

You can see the details of Lewis Buchanan’s EWS race rig Forbidden Bike Co. Druid in his 2020 bike build video.

