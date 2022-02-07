Vedder Mountain Classic is back with big weekend of XC and Enduro

A west coast classic is returning for 2022. After two years away, the Vedder Mountain Classic, hosted by Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association (FVMBA) takes over Cultus Lake on May 14-15, 2022.

Vedder Mountain Classic features two events as part of a weekend-long festival. On Saturday, the cross country marathon race that has run on-and-off on Vedder since the early 1990s returns. Since the event was revived in 2016, it has counted iconic athletes like Catharine Pendrel, who has won on multiple occasions, among its racers.

On Sunday, the gravity racers take over. The Vedder Enduro is one of just three Enduro World Series Qualifier events to take place in Canada in 2022. The course mixes technical challenges with flow, fun and incredibly green ferns. The race counts Olympian Jill Kitner and iconic mountain bikers Yoann Barelli, Chris Kovarik and Matt Beer among its winners.

While Vedder Mountain Classic features world-class athletes, it is a decidedly family-oriented weekend. 26 per cent of participants are under 21, there is a kids race, bike demos, draw prizes and more. On top of all that, the start-finish area is right beside the sunny beaches of Cultus Lake.

Adding to the general good vibes of the weekend, all proceeds of the festival go back to the local trails. In past years the event has generated between $10,000 and $15,000 in revenue for the FVMBA to continue its excellent work on the trails of Vedder Mountain.

2022 Vedder Mountain Classic

WHAT: Vedder Mountain Classic (VMC) – XC & Enduro Racing | Trails. Festival. Community.

WHERE: Cultus Lake and Vedder Mountain (Chilliwack, B.C.)

WHEN: May 14 (XC) and May 15 (Enduro), 2022

WHO: Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association

SOCIALS: Vedder Mountain Classic Website | VMC Instagram | FVMBA Instagram

REGISTRATION: Opens March, 25, 2022 on our Vedder Mountain Classic Website

Land Acknowledgement

The Vedder Mountain Classic acknowledges the hospitality of the rightful titleholders, the rightful authority to these lands and waters – the Stó:lō (People of the River) and associated tribes, in particular the Pelólhxw, Th’ewali and Ts’elxwéyeqw. We are grateful to live, work, and enjoy the beauty of their territory.