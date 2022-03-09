Vinny T stuns in “Side Hits”

Finding sneaky side hits is the best way to make the commute between home and the trail more fun. If you’re Vinny T, though, it’s an art form all on its own. In Side Hits, Turpin turns the post-script to a ride into the main feature.

Turpin’s Side Hits are more than your average little hips and curb hops, of course. Add in some sneaky camera work from Maxime Rambaud and this French freeride flick is a must watch.

Side Hits ft. Vinny T

What’s Scott say about the free range freerider?

The trail may end, but the fun doesn’t have to. With the right perspective, the entire world can be your playground. Vinny T shows us exactly how creative you can get between MTB trails as you cruise towards your next drop-in spot.

Rider: Vincent Tupin

Featuring: Candice Tupin

Video: Maxime Rambaud and Cell Co.