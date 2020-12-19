Wade Simmons shows how to ride North Shore ladder bridges

Wade Simmons is a freeride legend. A pioneer from the early days of the sport, still shredding harder than the rest of us could even dream of.

Can the Godfather of Freeride handle the skinniest North Shore ladder bridges? Of course! Can he show you how? Definitely! Can he play his own theme music? … well, he’ll certainly try.

While Simmons cruises the elevated planks with ease, fancy woodwork is much more intimidating for the rest of us. Who better to pull apart our fear of falling than the Godfather himself?

Narrow wood bridges are indelibly tied to the history of North Van trail riding. Originally used to traverse wet sections of trail in Vancouver’s rain-saturated woods, they quickly morphed into soaring circus stunts before retreating back to more “reasonable,” if not necessarily functional heights.

In the second episode of Pick-A-Part, Simmons pieces together how to ride an infamously tricky section of woodwork on Boundary trail, one of the far-off trails on Fromme.

Pick-A-Part with Wade Simmons: Ladder Bridges

In this episode, Wade takes his mountain bike to lower Fromme to hunt down some tough trail sections, including the infamous ladder bridge on Boundary.

Before walking the plank on Boundary, Simmons’ Pick-A-Part series started with a more locally known/feared feature: Dales Rock.