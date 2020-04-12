Watch: 2020 Cape Epic – “The Race That Didn’t Happen”

How do you make a summary video for a race that never happened? In The Race That Didn’t Happen, organizers of the ABSA Cape Epic find a way.

While event cancellations caused by COVID-19 are now commonplace, just a few weeks ago the world looked different. The 2020 Cape Epic was one of the first major mountain bike events to be cancelled due to the outbreak. But it came down to the wire.

As the global situation changed rapidly, Cape Epic organizers were forced into a last-minute decision. Songo Champions Race, the traditional tune-up race went ahead as scheduled. Just a couple days later, with professional and amateur racers from around the world already gathered in South Africa, it was over before it started.

How did the Cape Epic go from on to off with less than 48 hours before the race was set to start? How did riders react to the sudden cancellation? What happens next for the South African stage race?

Watch The Race That Didn’t Happen to find some answers.

2020 Absa Cape Epic – The Race That Didn’t Happen