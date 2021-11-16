Watch: Alex Volokhov’s “Ode to Builders”

B.C. freerider Alex Volokhov is back with another wild edit from the old forests of Nelson, B.C. An Ode to Builders shows off amazing riding, sure, but it’s also a tip of the hat to those that make the sport possible.

“Without building there is no mountain biking,” Volokhov opens. “If we didn’t have trails to ride we wouldn’t be able to go biking.”

It’s pretty simple when you put it like that. It’s straightforward and makes sense.

Volokhov’s riding in An Ode to Builders, though, is anything but easy. Insanely steep lines down through wide open forests are stunning to watch. It’s a fitting tribute to those that make the sport possible.

Alex Volokhov – An Ode to Builders

