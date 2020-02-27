Watch B.C. kids take over Whistler Bike Park in “Return to Earth”

When Anthill Films released Return to Earth in summer 2019, the focus was on switching off technology and focusing on the moment, free of distraction. No segment in the film displays this more than Time Wisely Spent. Young riders are incredibly good at focusing on the moment and on the joy of riding, free of the responsibility of adult life.

The local Whistler and Sea to Sky youth featured in Anthill’s ninth movie us that the next generation isn’t waiting around. They’re getting faster and more stylish at younger and younger ages. And they’re having an incredible time doing it.

After watching the next generation tear apart Whistler Bike Park, scroll down to watch Brett Rheeder’s stunning Return to Earth segment. While the kids are still learning, Rheeder is busy pushing the limits of mountain biking. In the desert of Utah, Rheeder merges his riding style with the surrounding desert environment.

If those two segments aren’t enough, you can now watch Return to Earth on most major streaming platforms.

Return to Earth: Whistler Bike Park Kids segment

From Anthill Films:

To celebrate the streaming release of Return to Earth for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Anthill films, Shimano and Trek are excited to share the highly acclaimed kids’ segment from the film. Titled, “Time Wisely Spent” and filmed exclusively in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, the segment features young riders from Squamish and Whistler British Columbia between the ages of 10 and 15; Jakob Jewett, Max Wittenburg, Anthony Shelley, Mateo Quist, Dane Jewett, and Jackson Goldstone. With more and more kids spending less time outside, this segment is a powerful reminder that the bike can be one of the best ways to counter a worrying trend. We hope that it inspires kids of all ages to get outside and shred!

Return to Earth, the ninth feature film from the Anthill crew, takes viewers on a cinematic journey into the bicycle’s power to immerse us in the present moment.

Featuring: Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, Casey Brown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and more.”

Brett Rheeder’s Return to Earth segment