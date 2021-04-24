Watch: The best World Cup sprint finishes ever!

There are very few things more exciting than a World Cup sprint finish. Head-to-head, tire-to-tire and the building of anticipation over 90 minutes of racing, it’s a battle of will and power against the complete exhaustion of an XCO race.

Red Bull collects the best sprint finishes together into one epic, adrenaline filled prelude to the 2021 season. So many of the greats make appearances. Relive Nino Schurter’s rivalry with Julien Absalon. In a crowded women’s field, Jolanda Neff races to the line against Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and the powerful Annika Langvad.

The first World Cup is just weeks away, in Albstadt, Germany. Go back to these standout sprints and get stoked!

Red Bull: Best XCO Sprints

Are these the best ever sprints? Or is your favourite moment missing? What about Henrique Avancini’s historic sprint last fall in Nove Mesto? Where’s Mathieu van der Poel?