Watch: Brett Rheeder switches modes and moods in ‘Evergreen’ and ‘Monochrome’

Two sides of Canada. Two very different stylistic approaches to filming. One very, very good rider. Only Brett Rheeder could release Monochrome back-to-back with the vivid colours of Evergreen without it being a big stretch.

The Ontario-born rider splits his two films between Vallee Bras-Du-Nord in Quebec and, much closer to his new home in B.C., Coast Gravity Park on the Sunshine Coast. Mountain biking is mountain biking, it turns out, no matter where you are. Rheeder makes the trails in both provinces look sensational. Just because he’s retired from competition does not mean the Canadian is slowing down at all. Dig in to both, or either one as suits your mood.

Brett Rheeder: Monochrome

Rheeder, using as few words as he does colours do describe Monochrom.

A project from February 2022. Supported by Fox Racing. A TSU North Production.

Filmed and edited by Shaunoh Wilson & Rob Antill.

Sound Design by Racketsound – Jason Chiodo.

Music by Jordan Critz – Starry Night.

On location at Coast Gravity Park.

Brett Rheeder: Evergreen

What’s Kenda say about Rheeder in Quebec?

Kenda Presents, in association with Vallee Bras-Du-Nord and Quebec Velo De Montagne, “Evergreen,” a mountain bike short film featuring Brett Rheeder.

In early 2022, I caught up with my friend and Red Bull Rampage digger, Austin Davignon, when he mentioned he was building trails for Vallee Bras-Du-Nord for the season. I’m always scheming new project ideas, so I suggested he build a custom trail for us to film a project. He said he would inquire with the park but couldn’t promise anything. Fast forward 12 months, after a couple strings pulled and some skilled trail builders hard at work, Clay Porter, Rupert Walker, Tyler Ravelle, and I found ourselves flying across the country with bikes, camera gear and excitement to shoot the brand-new trail at VBN.

Thank you to everyone involved in this project: VBN Trail Crew, Alexandra Power, Antoine Lebeau, Alexandre Verret, Frédéric Asselin, Gabriel Gakwaya, Jade Demers, Jon Gregory, Austin Davignon, and Lawrence Reti, to name a few.

“From trail building to cinematography, every person who worked on this project is a master at their work, which was inspiring on many levels. This was my first project of the 2023 season, and I couldn’t have asked for a better crew. The dirt at VBN is incredible, and the conditions were perfect. I can’t thank everyone enough who made this project come to life.” – Brett Rheeder.

“Evergreen was a dream project through and through. Insane build. Insane rider. Insane crew. If every project I worked on had Evergreen’s ingredients, I would be living my nirvana as an artist. Evergreen is the dream realized and actualized.” – Clay Porter.

“I was so surprised with my experience shooting in Quebec and specifically VBN. The lush green forests, rolling mountains and perfectly made trails were a photographer’s dream. Coming from the West Coast, I had no idea Quebec held so much hidden beauty.” – Tyler Ravelle.

“Working with Brett, Clay and Tyler on this was such an inspiring experience. I’m really proud of what the crew created. The vibes were high, and the boys were firing! Brett’s riding mixed with Clay’s directing is a special combination!” – Rupert Walker.

Shot on “KRAKEN” at Vallee Brad-Du-Nord in Saint-Raymond, Quebec, with Kenda Pinner Pro ATC Tires.