Watch: Dirt Chix “Making Time”

“Nobody better make plans on Thursday”

For 160 women mountain bikers in Kamloops, B.C., Thursday is ride day. Finding time in a busy schedule isn’t always easy, but having a big group of friends makes Making Time easier.

The Dirt Chix has chapters around Canada. In Making Time, Vesta Giles documents the Kamloops chapter in a full 45-minute film.

The message is simple, showing how “important it is to find something you love to do and make time to do it.”

The Dirt Chix: Making Time

From Telus:

“Making the time for yourself isn’t easy, but 160 women mountain bikers from Kamloops do it every Thursday night. They ride together for the camaraderie, and the laughs, forming deep friendships on the trails.“