Watch: “Facing K2 – A Mountain Bike Adventure in Pakistan”

Looking for an adventure this weekend? Why not take on one of the world’s most imposing and dangerous mountains. By bike.

In Facing K2, Jakob Breitwieser and Gerhard Czerner take on what will become one of the most difficult journeys of their careers. Mountain biking over glaciers and scaling cliffs, this is one bike journey that stands out from the rest.

Facing K2 is largely in German, but you can get English subtitles. Click that little “cc” icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the video, and follow along with the adventure.

Facing K2 – A Mountain Bike Adventure in Pakistan

From Deuter:

“Join our two ambassadors Jakob Breitwieser and Gerhard Czerner on the hardest trip of their lives: crossing passes, riding on glaciers and fulfill a dream of a lifetime.

Film/Edit: bissig.ch / Martin Bissig”