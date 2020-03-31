Watch: “Going In” follows Batty, Shandro and Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing spent 2019 relentlessly documenting the team’s year at the races for Going In. From World Cup’s to Enduro World Series and Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships, the cameras were there, behind the scenes with the stars.

Now, with may Canadians staying indoors, Trek has released the full-length film Going In – for free – to watch at home while you wait for racing to return.

With a trio of World Cup racing’s top women, including Jolanda Neff, Emily Batty and Evie Richards, Going In opens a window into what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of cross country racing.

Add Trek Factory Racing’s downhill team, including Canadian phenom Ethan Shandro, and the enduro squad, and Going In gives a well rounded hour and a half dive into racing mountain bikes

You can watch Going In on Trek’s webplayer, now available for free to keep you entertained at home.

Going In – Trailer

Trek Factory Racing 2019 roster as featured in the film was:

Evie Richards – XC

Charlie Harrison – DH

Emily Batty – XC

Kade Edwards – DH

Jolanda Neff – XC

Reece Wilson – DH

Anton Cooper – XC

Ellen Noble – XC

Katy Winton – Enduro

Pedro Burns – Enduro

Ethan Shandro – DH

Ruaridh Cunningham – Enduro