Watch: Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance head north in ‘Fast and Slow’

Canadian XC Marathon championships made a dramatic return from an extended COVID-pause this year, headed north to the Yukon. The first Canadian national race to be held in the territories, it was an exciting event. It was also a bit of a trek for mostly southern province-based racers. To make the adventure worthwhile, Maxxis Factory Racing’s duo of Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance built a longer trip around of the event.

And then they made a movie about that longer trip.

Which makes sense. Not only did they have a very good race, they also spent quite a bit of time there. The Yukon is one of the more spectacular parts of Canada. And yet, with its remoteness, it is also one of the parts of our spread out nation that few Canadians will ever see in person. With a thriving mountain bike culture and a really, unreasonably, totally beautiful setting and a community very stoked on bikes, the Yukon’s scene is always worth celebrating.

Dig into Fast & Slow to find out why.

Stan’s Presents: Fast & Slow

What’s Stay’s say about Smith and L’Esperance’s Yukon adventure?

Travel alongside pro off-road bike racers, Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance, to Canada’s rugged north as they chase twin titles for men and women’s National XC Marathon MTB Championships and get to the heart of what makes the Yukon a special place to ride.